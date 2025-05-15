ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26: ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26: Who Can File & Who Can’t? All You Need To Know

Updated May 15th 2025, 20:07 IST
The Income Tax Department has introduced several forms for different kinds of taxpayers but individuals need to choose the appropriate form based on the source of income.
The Income Tax Return (ITR) Form 5 is specific to a class of taxpayers, such as a Firm, LLP, AOP, etc.
In its latest update, the CBDT has officially issued the ITR-5 form for AY 2025-26, marking the commencement of the income tax return filing process for FY 2024-25. Taxpayers must report the income earned between 1st April 2024 and 31st March 2025 in these forms.
This particular form is only meant for companies, LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships), AOPs (Association of Persons) and BOIs (Body of Individuals)AJP (Artificial Juridical Person), Estate of deceased, Estate of insolvent, Business trust and investment fund.
This form can be used by the following individuals:
Among people who cannot file the ITR Form 5 are the following:
