ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26: ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26: Who Can File & Who Can’t? All You Need To Know

The Income Tax Department has introduced several forms for different kinds of taxpayers but individuals need to choose the appropriate form based on the source of income.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) Form 5 is specific to a class of taxpayers, such as a Firm, LLP, AOP, etc.

In its latest update, the CBDT has officially issued the ITR-5 form for AY 2025-26, marking the commencement of the income tax return filing process for FY 2024-25. Taxpayers must report the income earned between 1st April 2024 and 31st March 2025 in these forms.

What Is ITR Form 5?

This particular form is only meant for companies, LLPs (Limited Liability Partnerships), AOPs (Association of Persons) and BOIs (Body of Individuals)AJP (Artificial Juridical Person), Estate of deceased, Estate of insolvent, Business trust and investment fund.

Eligibility For ITR Form 5

This form can be used by the following individuals:

Firm

Limited Liability Partnership (LLP)

Association of Persons (AOP)

Body of Individuals (BOI)

Artificial Juridical Person (AJP) referred to in clause (vii) of Section 2(31)

Local Authority referred to in clause (vi) of Section 2(31)

Representative Assessee referred to in Section 160(1)(iii) or (iv)

Cooperative Society

Society registered under Societies Registration Act, 1860 or under any other law of any State

Trust other than Trusts eligible to file Form ITR-7

Estate of Deceased Person

Estate of an Insolvent

Business Trust referred to in Section 139(4E)

Investments Fund referred to in Section 139(4F)

Who Cannot File the ITR-5 Form?

Among people who cannot file the ITR Form 5 are the following: