'It’s Likely Going to Be in the Thousands’: White House Warns of Mass Federal Layoffs Amid US Government Shutdown

The White House on Thursday cautioned that “thousands” of federal workers could lose their jobs if the ongoing government shutdown drags on, signaling rising tensions in Washington. The warning came as the federal government slipped into a partial shutdown after lawmakers missed the midnight funding deadline on Wednesday, leaving multiple agencies without an approved budget.



White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters outside the White House that administration officials were actively planning for possible layoffs. “It's likely going to be in the thousands,” she said, noting that the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) and other officials were discussing which departments could be affected, according to Fox News.



Democrats Blamed for Funding Stalemate

Leavitt placed the responsibility for the shutdown squarely on Democrats, accusing them of refusing to cooperate on a funding deal. “These conversations would not be happening if Democrats had voted to keep the government open,” she said.



She further accused Democrats of “playing politics” over disagreements on health care benefits for undocumented immigrants. Leavitt told reporters: “Let me ask you, do you think illegal aliens should get Medicare benefits? Medicare benefits go to the most vulnerable people of our country. But the Biden administration allowed tens of thousands of illegal aliens from all over the world to come into the country and get free benefits.”



Trump Sees Shutdown as Opportunity

President Donald Trump, who has pushed for deeper spending cuts, said he was scheduled to meet OMB Director Russell Vought to review which agencies could face reductions. Vought has been asked to recommend whether potential cuts should be temporary or permanent.



In a social media post, Trump framed the political standoff as an opportunity: “They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”



Political Deadlock Escalates

Leaders of both parties remain adamant that they will not be blamed for the funding lapse. Republicans argue that Democrats simply need to approve an extension of current funding for another seven weeks, while Democrats insist they will not back any measure without major concessions, CNN reported.

