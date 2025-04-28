Iware Supplychain Services IPO Opens for Subscription - Check Price Band, Latest GMP, Minimum Investment, Lot Size

Updated April 28th 2025, 14:50 IST
One thing that keeps the stock market swinging is the rush of new IPOs. Every new offering fuels investor excitement, sparking debates about which one will emerge as the best — or worst—performer.
Among the latest IPOs making headlines is Iware Supplychain Services. Here's everything you need to know about it:
About Iware Supplychain Services IPO
Incorporated in 2018, iWare Supply Chain Services Limited is a pan-India integrated logistics company. It offers a broad range of services including warehousing (with third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent operations), transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services, and rental income operations. The company operates across multiple states in India.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO Details
The Iware Supplychain Services IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 27.13 crores. The entire issue comprises a fresh offering of 28.56 lakh equity shares.
The bidding for the IPO opened on April 28, 2025, and will close on April 30, 2025.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO Allotment Date
According to market tracking websites, the allotment for the Iware Supplychain Services IPO is expected to be finalised on Friday, May 2, 2025.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO Listing Date
As per websites that monitor market listings, the IPO is slated to list on the NSE SME platform. The tentative listing date is Tuesday, May 6, 2025.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO Price Band
The price for the Iware Supplychain Services IPO has been fixed at Rs 95 per share.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO Lot Size
For retail investors, the minimum application lot size is 1200 shares, translating to a minimum investment of ₹1,14,000.
For high net-worth individuals (HNIs), the minimum application is 2 lots (2,400 shares), requiring an investment of ₹2,28,000.
Lead Manager, Registrar, and Market Maker
Book-running lead manager: GetFive Advisors Private Limited
Registrar: Kfin Technologies Limited
Market Maker: SMC Global Securities Ltd.
Iware Supplychain Services IPO GMP Today
Ahead of its debut, the unlisted shares of Iware Supplychain Services were trading at Rs 95 each, matching the IPO price, according to sources monitoring unofficial market activity.
