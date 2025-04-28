Iware Supplychain Services IPO Opens for Subscription - Check Price Band, Latest GMP, Minimum Investment, Lot Size

One thing that keeps the stock market swinging is the rush of new IPOs. Every new offering fuels investor excitement, sparking debates about which one will emerge as the best — or worst—performer.



Among the latest IPOs making headlines is Iware Supplychain Services. Here's everything you need to know about it:



About Iware Supplychain Services IPO

Incorporated in 2018, iWare Supply Chain Services Limited is a pan-India integrated logistics company. It offers a broad range of services including warehousing (with third-party logistics (3PL) and carrying & forwarding agent operations), transportation, rake handling services, business auxiliary services, and rental income operations. The company operates across multiple states in India.



Iware Supplychain Services IPO Details

The Iware Supplychain Services IPO is a fixed-price issue of Rs 27.13 crores. The entire issue comprises a fresh offering of 28.56 lakh equity shares.

The bidding for the IPO opened on April 28, 2025, and will close on April 30, 2025.



