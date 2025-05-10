ixigo Suspends Bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China Amid India-Pak Tensions in Patriotic Stand

Travel tech company ixigo has announced the suspension of flight and hotel bookings to Turkey, Azerbaijan, and China, citing solidarity with India amid growing geopolitical tensions. While the travel tech company has not elaborated on the specific reasons behind the suspension, the messaging suggests a deliberate show of support for national interests.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Gurugram-based firm stated, “In solidarity with our nation, ixigo is suspending flight and hotel bookings for Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Because when it comes to Bharat, we don't think twice. Jai Hind.”

Ixigo, formerly known as Le Travenues Technology Ltd, is a leading Indian online travel agency (OTA) that offers a comprehensive platform for booking flights, trains, buses, and hotels. Founded in 2006, ixigo has become a popular choice for travelers seeking convenience, competitive pricing, and a user-friendly experience.

Another Travel-tech company Go Homestays had also severed its ties with Turkish Airlines, citing the carrier’s “unsupportive stance towards India” as the reason behind the move. The announcement was made via a post on the company’s official social media handle on Wednesday.

“We are officially ending our partnership with Turkish Airlines due to their unsupportive stance towards India. Going forward, we will no longer include their flights in our international travel packages. Jai Hind,” the tweet by Go Homestays stated.

Following ixigo’s and Go Homestays declarations, at least two smaller digital travel platforms are believed to have taken similar steps, although no formal statements have yet been issued by them.

While the companies haven’t cited specific incidents, the move comes amid simmering diplomatic tensions between India and the three nations in question. Each of them has recently drawn scrutiny for their positions on regional security, territorial integrity, or alliances seen as unfavorable to India’s interests.