Jaishankar Counters Donald Trump's Russian Oil Theory With Facts



External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Thursday strongly pushed back against criticism of India’s energy trade with Russia, stressing that New Delhi is being unfairly singled out when larger economies import far more from Moscow.



Addressing a press briefing during his visit to Russia, Jaishankar said India is not the main driver of Russia’s energy exports. “We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil, that is China. We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South,” he said.



He reminded critics that Washington itself had earlier acknowledged India’s role in keeping energy markets stable, even through Russian oil purchases.

“We are a country where the Americans have said for the last few years that we should do everything to stabilise the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic of the argument that you (the media) had referred to,” he added.



His remarks came after a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, where the two leaders discussed bilateral and global issues. The visit coincided with a fresh trade dispute as the US imposed additional tariffs on Indian goods.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said President Donald Trump had doubled India’s tariff rate to 50% to deter Russia from pursuing the Ukraine conflict.



Jaishankar underlined that his talks with Lavrov were an opportunity to review both political and economic ties. He highlighted that India and Russia have consistently stood by each other since World War II, describing the relationship as “one of the steadiest” among major powers.



He said both sides reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism, calling it India’s sovereign right to defend itself. On trade, Jaishankar emphasised the need for balanced growth, urging swift action on non-tariff barriers to boost Indian exports in areas like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles.