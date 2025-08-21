EAM Jaishankar 'Perplexed' At Logic Behind US Additional Tariffs Despite China Being Biggest Purchaser of Russian Oil

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar expressed perplexity at the logic behind the US imposing penal tariffs on India for purchasing oil from Russia.

He made this statement after holding bilateral talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Thursday.

“We are not the biggest purchasers of Russian oil; that is China. We are not the largest purchasers of LNG; that is the European Union. We are not the country with the largest trade surge with Russia since 2022; I think there are some countries to the south,” he said, responding to a question about US tariffs on India at a joint press briefing with Lavrov.

“We are a country where the Americans have, for the last few years, encouraged us to stabilize the global energy market, including by purchasing oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US, and that amount has increased. So, honestly, we are very perplexed by the logic of the argument you (the media) referenced,” he added.

However, the US did not impose similar sanctions on China despite its substantial imports of Russian oil. Regarding the decision, the US Treasury Secretary stated that sanctions were imposed on India because India has increased its imports of Russian oil, unlike China.

During his meeting with Lavrov, the two leaders discussed developments in Ukraine, West Asia, the Middle East, Afghanistan, trade and investment, and defence.

After the meeting, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X: “Pleased to meet FM Sergey Lavrov today in Moscow. Had a detailed discussion on our bilateral ties, including trade, investment, energy, fertilizers, health, skilling, mobility, defense, and people-to-people exchanges. We exchanged views on Ukraine, Europe, Iran, West Asia, Afghanistan, and the Indian subcontinent. Also spoke about our cooperation in the UN, G20, SCO, and BRICS. Our meeting helped prepare the outcomes and decisions for the Annual Summit later this year.”

Shedding light on the discussions, Jaishankar said, “On regional issues, we discussed developments in Ukraine, West Asia, the Middle East, and Afghanistan. India’s approach continues to emphasize dialogue and diplomacy as essential to resolving differences.”

“Our defense and military-technical cooperation also remains robust. Russia supports India’s ‘Make in India’ goals, including joint production and technology transfer,” he added.

He also emphasized the importance of sustaining energy cooperation through trade and investments.

Discussions on expanding bilateral trade were also held between the two leaders.

“We reaffirmed our shared ambition to expand bilateral trade in a balanced and sustainable manner, including by increasing India’s exports to Russia. This requires swiftly addressing non-tariff barriers and regulatory impediments. Enhancing India’s exports to Russia in sectors like agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and textiles will certainly help correct the imbalance,” he said.

Foreign Minister Jaishankar also raised the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army during his talks with his Russian counterpart.

“I took up the issue of Indians serving in the Russian Army. While many have been released, there are still some pending cases, with some missing persons. We hope that the Russian side will expediously resolve this.”

The External Affairs Minister also highlighted the robust relationship between India and Russia since the Second World War.

In the joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, Jaishankar said, “India and Russia have maintained one of the steadiest major relationships in the world since the Second World War.”