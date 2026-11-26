New Delhi: In a major relief for former employees of Jet Airways, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has approved the release of pending gratuity dues along with interest, bringing an end to a nearly seven-year wait for their rightful payments. The total payout is estimated to be around Rs 480 crore.

In its order on Thursday (November 26), the appellate tribunal directed that the gratuity dues, along with accrued interest, be released to all eligible employees within two weeks. The payments will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the employees.

The tribunal has also directed that pending Provident Fund (PF) contributions be deposited through the PF office into the respective employees' accounts.

The development comes as a significant victory for former Jet Airways employees, who have been fighting for their pending statutory dues since the airline suspended its flight operations in April 2019.

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The decision follows an earlier ruling by the NCLAT on June 30, 2026, which held that the airline's employees were entitled to receive their full provident fund and gratuity dues, even if the airline had not maintained separate funds for these statutory benefits.

The tribunal had upheld the employees' entitlement to the dues despite objections from financial creditors. The latest order clears the way for the disbursement of the amount.

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Under the applicable rules, employees become eligible for gratuity after completing five years of continuous service. The amount is calculated based on their last-drawn salary and the period of service.

Under the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) system, both employees and employers generally contribute 12 per cent of the employee's basic salary towards the provident fund every month. The accumulated corpus earns interest.

Jet Airways' Liquidation and the Road Ahead

Jet Airways, founded by Naresh Goyal, began its commercial operations in May 1993 with four leased Boeing aircraft. The airline went on to become one of India's leading private carriers, expanding its domestic and international operations over the years.

However, mounting financial difficulties and its inability to secure emergency funding from lenders forced the airline to suspend all flight operations in April 2019.

An attempt to revive the airline through the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium subsequently failed to materialise.

In November 2024, the Supreme Court ordered the liquidation of Jet Airways, effectively ending hopes of the airline returning to operations. The court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to set aside the tribunal's decision to uphold the resolution plan and transfer ownership to the consortium without full payment to creditors.