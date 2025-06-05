Jewar Airport: India’s First 100% FDI Aviation Project Set to Revolutionize Connectivity

Jewar Aiport: In a transformative advancement in India's air travel infrastructure, the Noida International Airport inches closer to completion with a single runway and terminal already ready for the first take-off, marking the development of the south Asian nation's first 100 per cent foreign direct investment (FDI) project.

The Jewar International Airport situated in Gautam Buddha Nagar is spread across 1,334 hectares and is being developed by Zurich International Airport AG with Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) implementing the project.

After the entire airport gets completely developed, the Noida International Airport will consist of six runways and six terminal buildings, boasting of an annual passenger handling capacity of 225 million.

However, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, is currently operating at its peak capacity of 80 million passengers. Jewar will therefore serve not just NCR but also become a major international gateway for air travellers across the subcontinent.

Connectivity Possibilities With Jewar International Airport

Reportedly, Yamuna Expressway CEO Arunvir Singh mentioned that Jewar Airport is not just an NCR facility as it is strategically connected to multiple regions throughout India.

Situated mere 700 metres from the Yamuna Expressway, the airport will also be linked to the Ganga Expressway, Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, th Meerut–Prayagraj Expressway and Lucknow–Agra Expressway.

With such connectivity, travel time from Jaipur to the airport will be just 2 hours and 21 minutes by road, he said citing media reports.

The YEIDA, in collaboration with the central government, is making sure that the airport is integrated with multimodal transport systems. A rapid rail corridor is under development, and the Noida Metro extension is underway. The airport will also be linked with a Personal Rapid Transit (PRT) system.

For the first time, Indian Railways has initiated the development of an underground transport system connecting the Amritsar–Kolkata corridor via the Chola line, located just 16 km from Jewar.