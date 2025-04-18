Jio Financial Declares First-Ever Dividend; Record Date to Be Finalized Soon

Market participants view the dividend declaration as a vote of confidence in the company’s balance sheet and long-term growth prospects. | Image: Republic

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), the financial services arm demerged from Reliance Industries, has proposed its first-ever dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The announcement came following a board meeting held on April 17, and the proposal is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

“In continuation of our letter dated April 14, 2025, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia recommended a dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Jio Financial Record Date

The company noted that the dates for the AGM and the record date for dividend eligibility will be announced in due course. Only shareholders on record as of the yet-to-be-declared date will be eligible to receive the proposed dividend.

“We shall inform you in due course the date on which the Company will hold its Annual General Meeting for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, and the date from which dividend, if approved by the shareholders, will be paid,” the statement added.

Market watchers see the dividend declaration as a sign of JFSL’s confidence in its financial position and long-term strategy. Investors are now awaiting further announcements regarding the AGM and record date.

Financial Performance and Business Outlook

For the quarter ended March 2025, JFSL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 316.11 crore, a slight increase from Rs 310.63 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income rose to ₹518 crore from Rs 418 crore year-on-year. Expenses also grew to Rs 168 crore, up from Rs 103 crore in the same period.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) surged to Rs Jio 10,053 crore as of FY25, a sharp rise from Rs 173 crore at the end of FY24, reflecting its focused efforts to scale up lending and investment activities.

For the full financial year 2024-25, JFSL posted a marginal increase in net profit at Rs 1,612.59 crore, compared to Rs 1,604.55 crore in FY24.