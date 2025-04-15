Q4 Results Today: IREDA, ICICI Among 10 Companies To Announce Quarterly Results—Full List

Quarterly 4 Results likely to be out today | Image: R Business/Shutterstock

The Quarter results season is out and people are keeping an eye on these results to assess the financial health of the companies. This week will see significant profits, and the fourth quarter reports are already beginning. Tuesday's results from IREDA, ICICI Prudential Life, and ICICI Lombard will get things started.

Here are the confirmed Q4 FY25 results and dividend announcements for the listed companies as of April 15, 2025

1. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q4 Results Date

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company is likely to announce the final dividend along with Q4 results.

2. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) Q4 Results Date

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company hasn't announced any update on the final dividend yet for this quarter.

3. G M Breweries

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company is likely to announce the final dividend along with Q4 results as well.

4. Hathway Bhawani Cabletel & Datacom

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company hasn't announced any update on the final dividend yet for this quarter.

5. ICICI Lombard General Insurance

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company is likely to announce the final dividend along with Q4 results as well.

6. MRP Agro

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company hasn't announced any update on the final dividend yet for this quarter.

7. Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company is likely to announce the final dividend along with Q4 results today.

8. Bombay Wire Ropes

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company hasn't announced any update on the final dividend yet for this quarter.

9. Delta Industrial Resources

The company will release its Q4 results for the year ended on March 31st, today. The company hasn't announced any update on the final dividend yet for this quarter.

10. Max India