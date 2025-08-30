Updated 30 August 2025 at 11:47 IST
Jio IPO: All You Need to Know About Mukesh Ambani’s Big Announcement
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced that Reliance Jio will file for its much-awaited IPO, targeting a listing in the first half of 2026. Touted to be the biggest IPO in India’s history, the public issue could unlock massive value for shareholders while reshaping the telecom and digital economy.
At Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday, Chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the much-anticipated Reliance Jio IPO is on the horizon.
“It is my proud privilege to announce that Jio is making all arrangements to file for its IPO. We are aiming to list Jio by the first half of 2026 subject to all necessary approvals,” Ambani told shareholders.
Ambani emphasised that the IPO will “demonstrate that Jio is capable of creating the same quantum of value as our global counterparts” and said it would be “a very attractive opportunity for all investors.”
Jio IPO - India’s Largest IPO in the Making
The Jio IPO could make history as Dalal Street’s biggest-ever listing. Reports suggest the IPO size may touch nearly Rs 52,000 crore, almost double Hyundai India’s Rs 28,000 crore issue in 2024. If successful, Jio’s listing would cement its position as one of India’s most valuable companies.
What Jio IPO Means for RIL Shareholders
For Reliance Industries’ 44 lakh shareholders, the Jio IPO will act as a major value-unlocking event. Analysts say the listing of Jio, along with Reliance Retail in the future, could be one of the biggest catalysts for RIL stock in the medium term. However, media reports also caution that once Jio and Retail list separately, RIL shares may trade at a holding company discount.
From Telecom Disruptor to Market Giant
Since its commercial debut in 2016, Jio has redefined India’s telecom and digital landscape. With over 500 million subscribers, more than the populations of the US, UK, and France combined, Jio has played a crucial role in driving India’s digital economy. Its affordable data, free voice calls, and widespread network have powered the UPI payments boom and enabled the rise of dozens of homegrown unicorn startups.
The Road Ahead
The IPO, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to crystallise nearly a decade of Jio’s growth and innovation. With its scale, customer base, and digital ecosystem, the Reliance Jio IPO could become a landmark event for India’s capital markets and a golden opportunity for retail investors.
