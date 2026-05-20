JPMorgan Exec Lorna Hajdini Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ex-Banker Chirayu Rana

JPMorgan Chase senior executive Lorna Hajdini has filed a defamation lawsui against ex-banker Chirayu Rana, accusing him of fabricating 'sex slave' claims, citing The Post report.

The defamation lawsuit was filed by Hajdini against Rana in the New York State Supreme Court earlier on Tuesday.

The lawsuit alleges that the 35-year-old finance professional, who lied about his dad dying to get time off work, and create campaign of false accusations lasting several months not only torched her career, but also damaged her reputation and turned her life into a spectacle for global newsrooms.

Advertisement

As per the countersuit, “Ms Hajdini categorically and unequivocally denies each and every allegation of unlawful conduct,” the countersuit reads," citing The Post report.

Hajdini's lawyers noted that Rana was “peddling his lies that Ms. Hajdini was a racist, sexual predator,” as hi aim was “to destroy her reputation for leverage to extort millions of dollars” from her and JPMorgan.

Advertisement

On other hand, it's also been alleged that Rana had made similar sexual harassment claims in an earlier job role, a claim that The Post has previously been unable to independently verify.

“Plaintiff made up eerily similar fabricated allegations of sexual misconduct against a supervisor at a prior place of employment,” the court filing states.

“Ms Hajdini seeks to vindicate her name, mitigate the substantial damage inflicted upon her, and hold (the) plaintiff accountable for his depraved and unlawful conduct,” the suit continues.

Her lawyer's called Rana’s initial complaint “the culmination of a months-long campaign to smear Ms Hajdini in the workplace, to third parties, the press, and now this court with fabricated assertions.”

“We fully support Lorna and her right to defend herself and protect her reputation. As we have said from the outset, we don’t believe the allegations against her or the firm have merit," according to a A JPMorgan spokesman, citing media reports.

The new filing came in after Rana started Wall Street’s most explosive recent scandals when he sued Hajdini in the New York court under the pseudonym “John Doe,” a name often used by survivors of sexual assault.

He accused the executive director in JPMorgan’s leveraged finance division of drugging him, subjecting him to months of nonconsensual sex acts.