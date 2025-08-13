JSW Cement IPO Listing Date Tomorrow: What GMP Signals Ahead of Debut on NSE, BSE

JSW Cement’s Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) are set to hit the stock exchanges tomorrow, August 14, 2025, on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

The book-built issue comprised a fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares worth Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.61 crore shares amounting to Rs 2,000 crore.

The share allotment process was completed on August 12, 2025.

JSW Cement IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the JSW Cement IPO grey market premium (GMP) on August 13, 2025, at 9:32 AM stood at Rs 4.5. Based on the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 147 per share, the estimated listing price works out to Rs 151.5. This reflects an expected listing gain of approximately 3.06% per share.



JSW Cement IPO Subscription Status

The IPO, which closed for subscription on August 11, saw an overall subscription of 8.22 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, subscribing 16.71 times the allotted quota. The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 11.60 times, while the retail portion saw 1.91 times subscription.



Market Awaits JSW Cement Debut

With a modest GMP ahead of the listing date, market watchers will be closely tracking JSW Cement’s performance on debut. A strong QIB response could support the stock, though broader market sentiment will play a key role in determining the actual listing price.

How to Check JSW Cement IPO Allotment Status on BSE

Investors of the NSDL IPO can check the IPO Allotment Status on the official BSE website in the following steps with their PAN Card ID or application number:

Visit the BSE issue application status direct link at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select issue type and issue name

Enter your application number or PAN number

Fill out the Captcha requirements and search



Checking Allotment Status on NSE

To check allotment status on the NSE follow the following steps:

1. On the NSE website visit the IPO bid verification page.

2. Register on the website if you are a new user.

3. Select 'JSW Cement'.

4. Enter your application number and other requisite details.

5. Click on 'Get Data'.