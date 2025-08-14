JSW Cement IPO Listing Today: Here’s What GMP Signals Ahead of NSE, BSE Debut

JSW Cement Limited’s much-anticipated Rs 3,600 crore initial public offering (IPO) is set to debut on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) today, August 14, 2025.

The listing will take place in a special pre-open session, with regular trading beginning at 10:00 IST.

JSW Cement IPO Details

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 10.88 crore shares worth Rs 1,600 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 13.61 crore shares, amounting to Rs 2,000 crore. The share allotment was finalised on August 12, followed by crediting shares to demat accounts on August 13.

JSW Cement IPO GMP Today

According to market tracker websites, the JSW Cement IPO’s latest grey market premium (GMP) stands at Rs 4.5 as of 7:29 AM today, ahead of listing. With the issue’s upper price band fixed at Rs 147, this implies an estimated listing price of Rs 151.5, a 3.06% gain for investors on debut.

JSW Cement IPO Subscription status

BSE data shows that the IPO received robust investor interest, with an overall subscription of 7.77 times by the close of bidding on August 11. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) and Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) were among the strongest participants, reflecting confidence in the company’s growth prospects.