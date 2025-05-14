Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Preview: What Can Investors Expect?

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Preview: The Noida-headquartered food service major Jubilant Foodworks is slated to announce its financial results for quarter ended March 2025 on May 14, 2025.

According to the brokerage firm Emkay, "The stock is in sideways to positive trend. Support at 675 and 650. Resistance at 725.Long Unwinding has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI -8.8 per cent, Price -2.7 per cent)."

"Max call/put OI is at 700/700 strike with call addition of 87 lots at 700 strike and put addition of 42 lots at 700 strike," it said.

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results: Date And Time

As per an exchange filing, the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India, Nepal and Sri Lanka will announce its Q4 results for the fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday May 14, 2025. A conference call for analysts and investors is scheduled on the same date.

Jubilant Foodworks Q3FY25 Results

Jubilant Foodworks reported a nearly 35 per cent decline in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as the Domino's Pizza franchise's margins were dented by higher expenses amid accelerated store expansion and elevated food costs.

Jubilant reported a profit of Rs 42.91 crore (USD 4.94 million) for the quarter ended December 31, down from the year-ago profit of Rs 65.709 crore.