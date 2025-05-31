June 2025 Financial Rules Update: Key Changes In Bank Charges, FD Rates, LPG Prices & UPI Payments That Will Impact Your Wallet

June 2025 will bring many changes to your money and banking rules. From June 1, these new rules will come into effect and may affect your budget and financial planning.

Let’s understand 10 major changes in simple language that can impact your daily life.

EPFO 3.0 Launch – Easier PF Withdrawal

From June 1, a new version of EPFO (Employee Provident Fund Organisation) called EPFO 3.0 will start. This will make withdrawing PF, updating KYC, and claiming money faster and easier. EPF cards will also work like ATM cards.

Changes in Fixed Deposit (FD) Interest Rates

Banks may change FD and loan interest rates in June. Because the Reserve Bank may cut the repo rate, FD interest rates might go down. For example, Suryoday Small Finance Bank has already reduced its 5-year FD rate from 8.6% to 8%.

Changes in Credit Card Rewards and Charges

From June 1, banks like Kotak Mahindra and others may change credit card rules. There might be limits on reward points, lower penalties if auto-debit fails, and extra charges on fuel or utility bill payments.

LPG Gas Cylinder Prices Will Change

Every month on the 1st day, the price of LPG gas cylinders for homes and businesses is reviewed. On June 1, prices may increase or decrease, which will directly affect your kitchen budget.

ATM Transaction Charges May Increase

From June, charges after free ATM withdrawals may rise. People who withdraw cash often from ATMs may feel the pinch due to higher fees.

New Cut-Off Time for Mutual Funds

SEBI has set new cut-off times for mutual fund transactions. Offline transactions must be done by 3 PM, and online ones by 7 PM. Orders placed after these times will be processed the next working day.

Last Date for Free Aadhaar Update

Free Aadhaar card updates are available only until June 14, 2025. After that, updating online will cost Rs 25 and updating at centres will cost Rs 50. So, update your Aadhaar details soon.

UPI Transactions Will Show Real Receiver Name

NPCI has made a new rule that UPI payments will show only the real bank name of the receiver. Edited names or QR codes will no longer appear. All UPI apps must follow this rule by June 30.

Banks Will Be Closed for 12 Days in June

According to the RBI, banks will be closed for 12 days in June 2025, including Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and holidays like Bakrid. Plan your cash and banking work accordingly.

Utility Bill Payments by Credit Card May Become Costlier