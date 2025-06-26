Just Started Earning? Here’s A Simple Investing Habit That Can Make You Crorepati By Retirement

If you're in your 20s and just landed your first job — whether your monthly income is Rs 10,000 or Rs 50,000 — there’s one financial habit that can transform your future: starting a SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). And the good news? You don’t need to start big. Just Rs 1,500 a month is enough to set you on the path to retiring as a crorepati.



The Rs 1,500 SIP Formula That Works

Let’s say you begin investing Rs 1,500 per month at the age of 22 and continue until 60. Assuming a 12% annual return (compounded monthly), here’s what you get:

Monthly Investment: Rs 1,500

Total Investment Over 38 Years: Rs 6,84,000

Estimated Returns: Rs 1,09,94,100

Total Future Value: Rs 1,16,78,100

That’s a nearly 17x growth on your total invested amount — thanks to the power of compounding.



Why Compounding is a Game-Changer

“Compounding is the eighth wonder of the world,” said Albert Einstein. “He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it.”



SIPs work on the same principle — your investment earns returns, and those returns in turn earn more returns. Starting early gives your money more time to grow exponentially.



Compound interest is a financial concept where interest is calculated on both the initial principal and the accumulated interest from previous periods. This compounding effect allows investments or savings to grow faster over time, as interest earned in each period is added to the principal sum, making the base on which interest is calculated larger in subsequent periods. In essence, it's like earning interest on interest, amplifying the growth of your money compared to simple interest, which only calculates interest on the principal amount.



Read More -Bank Nifty Breaks Out! HDFC, ICICI Drive Rally - Check Key Levels

Key Takeaways

Start Early: The younger you start, the less you need to invest. Time is your biggest ally.

Be Consistent: Market ups and downs are normal. What matters is that you stick to your monthly investment.

Review Annually: As your salary grows, scale up your SIPs. You can also diversify into other mutual funds or NPS for tax efficiency.