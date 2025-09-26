Kartik Aaryan And Luv Ranjan Reunite For 'Outright Entertainer', Film To Go On Floors In 2026

Kartik Aaryan made his debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was widely hailed by the audience. The film emerged as a sleeper hit, and then the duo collaborated for another movie, Akaash Vani. After a gap of a year, in 2015, Kartik reunited for the sequel to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which was a hit at the box office. They scored a hat-trick with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, but since then, they have chosen separate paths. Now, after 7 years, the duo is set to collaborate again for an "outright entertainer", much like their previous hit films.

What do we know about the project?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Kartik and Luv have always been discussing potential collaboration, and after years, they have finally zeroed in on a script that "warrants the union of this duo responsible for as many as three pathbreaking entertainers." The film will go on the floors in 2026, and currently it is in the pre-production stage. Further details about the project have been kept under wraps, but the report suggested that the cast will be locked in the coming months. “The film will mark the fifth collaboration for Kartik and Luv, which is one of the longest-standing actor-director relationships in the modern era,” Pinkvilla quoted a source.

The source concluded by saying, "The Luv Ranjan style entertainment, will be packaged with strong music. It’s going to be Kartik Aaryan in an avatar that audiences love to see him in."

