Kashmir Economy Boost: In a move that makes all-weather access to Kashmir possible, Prime Minster Narendra Modi inaugrated two Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express train, as part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

The new Vande Bharat Express service will reduce the travel time between Katra and Srinagar from the current 6-7 hours by road to just about 3 hours, and help establsh train services thats aid in trasnports personnel and cargo in all weather conditions.

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir after Operation Sindoor, PM Narendra Modi said,"Travelling problems from weather challenges to stone fallings enroute were a persistent issue. We have challenged that challenge itself.

The Game Changer Project That'll Bolster Kashmir's Economy

Under the USBRL project, worth Rs 43,780 crore, 36 tunnels and 943 bridges across 272 km, now ennsures year-round rail access to the Kashmir Valley.

This provides an alternative route from Srinagar Jammu National Highway, a key life-line connecting Kashmir to the rest of the country yet anytime it goes “off-line” given its vulnerability to ecological disasters. The recent devleoplemt of fifferent route empowers trade and tourism via connectivity to empower farmers and local communities.

“The Chenab and Anji bridges are a living symbol of India's power on the inaccessible hills of Pir Panjal. This is the roar of India's bright future.” PM Modi said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called the railway link to Kashmir "another gem that has been added to Jammu and Kashmir".

The trains will run through through the Anji Khad Bridge, which is India's first cable-stayed railway bridge, and the Chenab Bridge, which is the highest railway bridge in the world. PM Modi said, "It's quite higher than the Eiffel tower."

Marking a new a era in the Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Modi said,"While tourism will definetely get bolstered, other economic sectors will get also get a major boost.'

"New oppurtunities will get created as a result of this effect," he said, while mentioning that "Kashmiri goods like pashmina shawls can now be trasnported hassle-free to any part of India without hassle."