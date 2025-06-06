Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express: Timings, Stoppages, Ticket Prices & Full Schedule - All You Need To Know

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched two special Vande Bharat trains, which will operate on the Katra-Srinagar-Katra route in Jammu and Kashmir. These new trains are expected to cut travel time by about two-three hours and offer all-weather access to the Kashmir Valley.

Passengers aboard the train will experience some of India's finest railway engineering, including the Chenab Bridge and the Anji Khad Bridge. This completely electrified 272-km railway line will traverse 36 tunnels and 943 bridges across the rugged Himalayan landscape.



Officials from Northern Railway have announced that passengers can now purchase tickets through the IRCTC website. Ticket bookings for these services have already commenced as of Thursday afternoon. This high-speed, semi-luxury train will provide modern amenities tailored to the region’s climatic conditions.

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Train Schedule

Katra-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Train number 26401 is scheduled to leave Srinagar at 8:00 AM, arriving in Banihal at 9:04 AM. It will next make a stop in Katra at 11:10 AM, before finally reaching Jammu at 12:40 PM.





For the return trip, the same train will depart from Jammu at 6:20 AM, make a stop at Katra at 8:10 AM, arrive in Banihal at 10:00 AM, and conclude its journey in Srinagar by 11:10 AM. This service is not available on Tuesdays.



The second service, train number 26403, will start its journey from Srinagar at 2:00 PM, with a stop at Banihal at 3:12 PM, followed by Katra at 5:10 PM, and will reach its final destination in Jammu at 6:50 PM.



For the return trip, the train will depart from Jammu at 1:20 PM, make a stop at Katra at 2:55 PM, proceed to Banihal at 4:44 PM, and arrive in Srinagar by 6:00 PM. Please note that this service will not operate on Wednesdays.