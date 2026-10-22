KENT RO Enters Clean Energy Market With ₹250 Crore Investment in Lithium Batteries, Inverters

Water purifier maker KENT RO Systems is moving into clean energy, investing ₹250 crore in a Noida manufacturing facility for lithium batteries and inverters as it looks to expand beyond its core business.

The company’s new division, Kent New Energy, has an installed annual production capacity of 3.5 gigawatt-hours (GWh), which it plans to increase to 10 GWh within six months. The expansion comes as demand for energy storage and household power backup solutions grows.

Its product range includes lithium battery systems with capacities of 5.1 kWh to 16 kWh, paired with solar hybrid inverters. The systems can store electricity generated by rooftop solar panels or drawn from the grid, allowing households to use the power after sunset or during outages.

KENT plans to sell the products through its existing dealer network, retail outlets and online channels. Larger battery packs and solar hybrid inverters will also reach customers through system integrators and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) partners.

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The company currently sources battery cells from manufacturers including EVE and REPT. Mahesh Gupta, KENT’s chairman and managing director, has identified the high cost of batteries and inverters, alongside reliance on imported components, as key challenges for the business.

The company is also betting on remote monitoring to differentiate its products. Its hybrid inverters will come with a 4G data logger and a five-year data pack. Through a mobile application, installers will be able to monitor installed inverters in real time and adjust their settings remotely.

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The company says the data will be stored on servers in India, in line with requirements set by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

KENT’s entry comes as India’s inverter battery market, estimated at about $1.31bn, is projected to expand at double-digit rates through 2031. Lithium-ion batteries and hybrid inverters are expected to grow faster, offering the company an opportunity to establish a foothold in a market increasingly shaped by demand for solar power, energy storage and reliable household electricity.