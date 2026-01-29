Kerala Budget 2026: Welfare, Education, and Infrastructure Get Major Push

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal presented the Kerala Budget 2026 in the State Assembly, outlining a series of welfare-focused and development-oriented measures for the financial year 2026–27.

A total of ₹14,500 crore has been allocated for disbursing welfare pensions, while ₹3,820 crore has been earmarked specifically for the women’s security welfare pension. The Budget also provides ₹400 crore for the Chief Minister’s “Connect to Work” scholarship scheme.

Pay Hikes and Social Sector Measures

The Budget announced pay revisions for several frontline workers. Anganwadi workers will receive a ₹1,000 increase, anganwadi helpers ₹500, pre-primary teachers ₹1,000, and ASHA workers will see a ₹1,000 increase in their monthly honorarium. Daily wages for school mid-day meal workers will rise by ₹25, while literacy promoters will get a ₹1,000 monthly hike. Monthly pensions for cancer and AIDS patients have also been increased by ₹1,000.

Infrastructure, Education, and Local Development

The government allocated ₹5,217 crore for MC Road development and ₹1,000 crore for the employment guarantee scheme. Degree education has been made free for students in arts and science colleges. Other key announcements include ₹160 crore for solid waste management, ₹50 crore for a defence research hub, ₹100 crore for the Rapid Earth Corridor, and ₹20 crore for women's skill centres.

A VS Centre will be established in Thiruvananthapuram with an allocation of ₹20 crore, while auto stands will be converted into smart micro hubs. The first batch of houses under the Wayanad disaster rehabilitation project will be handed over in the third week of next month.

