Key Economic And Business Announcements to Look Out for in India–Russia Summit Ahead of Putin's Visit

As New Delhi prepares to host Russian President Vladimir Putin for the annual India–Russia bilateral Summit, all eyes are on the economic and business outcomes likely to shape the next phase of the partnership. The visit comes at a time when both countries are attempting to strengthen long-standing ties while recalibrating them to reflect shifting global realities.

Officials on both sides have signalled that the summit may produce a mix of government-level commitments and commercial agreements that broaden cooperation beyond the traditional energy and defence pillars.

Trade, investment and market access push

India and Russia are expected to unveil a set of trade and investment announcements aimed at diversifying the current structure of bilateral commerce. While trade has surged in recent years—driven largely by India’s purchase of discounted Russian crude—the imbalance remains stark.

New Delhi has been keen to expand the presence of Indian goods in the Russian market, particularly in pharmaceuticals, engineering products, food and marine shipments. The summit is likely to see fresh sector-specific roadmaps and targeted market-access initiatives that address this gap.

Labour mobility and skills cooperation

One of the key items under negotiation is a labour mobility agreement designed to facilitate the movement of Indian workers to Russia. Moscow, grappling with a shrinking workforce, has shown interest in tapping into India’s large pool of skilled and semi-skilled talent. If finalised, such a pact could open new opportunities for Indian professionals and boost bilateral economic engagement beyond trade flows.

Currency settlement and financial coordination