Russian President Vladimir Putin To Begin 2-Day India Visit Today: Read Full Schedule Of Events

New Delhi: In first time in four years, Russian Putin Vladimir Putin is all set to visit India for a two-day visit from December 4-December 5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. This will mark Putin's first official trip to India since the Ukraine war broke out in February 2022. Putin last visited India in 2021.

Reportedly, S-400 missile system and talks on the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft might be at the helm of discussion between the two leaders, stated Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. Peskov highlighted Su-57 is "the best plane in the world," and signalled Moscow's willingness to expand defence technology collaboration, including joint efforts such as BrahMos.

PM Modi and Putin had met earlier this year on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting in Tianjin, China, on September 1, and have held five telephone conversations in 2025. The Russian President's two-day visit in New Delhi also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and Russia, which was established in October 2000.

Read here to know full schedule of Russian President's India visit

On December 4, Putin is all set to arrive in Delhi around 06:35 pm at AFS Palam. Within hours of his arrival, Prime Minister Modi will host the Kremlin chief for a private dinner at the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, which is the official residence and workplace of the Prime Minister of India. On December 5, a ceremonial reception will be held for Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan at 11 am, followed by Putin's visit to Rajghat and he will be taking part in wreath laying at 11:30 am. Following this, Putin will meet PM Modi at the Hyderabad House, where the two leaders will hold a meeting at 11:50 am. Press statements from the two leaders are expected at the Hyderabad House at around 1:50 pm. The leaders will also be part of a business event at 3:40 pm At 7 pm, Putin will meet President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan and is expected to leave from Delhi at around 9 pm.

Putin's Visit In India

Ahead of Russian's premier visit to India, a grand photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and the state arms exporter Rosoboronexport was organished at the Russian House in New Delhi. The exhibition featured images of Vladimir Putin with India's prime ministers over the last 25 years, including PM Modi, highlighting defence cooperation between the two countries.