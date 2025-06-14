Who Is Kirti Ganorkar? From Engineer To MD, The Veteran Insider Set To Lead Sun Pharma

Who is Kirti Ganorkar?



A Sun Pharma veteran, Kirti Ganorkar has been with the company since 1996. He currently leads the company’s India Business, a role he has held since June 2019, during which the business has seen consistent growth and market share expansion.



Ganorkar’s multi-decade journey at Sun Pharma includes leadership roles across business development, marketing, M&A, project management, new product introduction, and IP and litigation. He played a key role in the company’s foray into speciality pharmaceuticals, including securing rights for innovative products like Ilumya. He also led Sun Pharma’s entry into Japan, laid the groundwork for Europe, and supported the U.S. generics portfolio from concept to commercialisation.



A chemical engineer and MBA, Ganorkar’s appointment is seen as a testament to Sun Pharma’s robust internal leadership pipeline.



Reflecting on his appointment, Kirti Ganorkar said: "It has been a profoundly rewarding journey to participate in the company’s transformation into a leading global pharmaceutical enterprise. Sun Pharma is at an exciting juncture with all its businesses well-positioned for growth. Building on the strong foundation laid by Mr. Shanghvi and ably supported by our global leadership team, I’m confident of the continued success of the company.”



On the leadership transition, Dilip Shanghvi commented: “Kirti has consistently demonstrated effective leadership, managing diverse roles at Sun. I have a firm belief in his ability to lead the company into its next phase of growth and extend my best wishes for his success. Kirti’s elevation showcases our strong in-house talent pool, ensuring continuity of Sun’s core value systems.”



As Executive Chairman, Shanghvi will continue to chair the Board and shape the company’s long-term strategic direction, with a renewed focus on expanding the speciality business, which is a key growth lever for Sun Pharma globally.

