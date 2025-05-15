Know Urvashi Rautela's Net worth: The Actress Who Charges Rs 3 Cr For 3 Minutes Performance

Looks like actress Urvashi Rautela, who recently went viral over her claims of having a temple named after her in Badrinath, is back to making headlines now with her fashion faux-paus at the Cannes International Film Festival.

While hilarious reactions surfaced all over the internet over her parrot-like red-carpet look, it has also piqued the interest of netizens in the 35-year-old model turned actress' net worth.

Urvashi Rautela Net Worth In 2025

Known for her roles in films like Love Dose, Gal Ban Gayi, and Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi has been able to bag several major earning opportunity via acting, ramp walks, photoshoots and brand collaborations. The highest that her net worth was value at reportedly stood at Rs 250 crore.

Rautela, who's recent longer than usual presence at the Cannes red carpet led to her being escorted off, is known to benefit from her large-scale social media popularity, with 72.6 million Instagram followers. She is known to constantly market herself via allegedly publicity stunts. This enables her to charge huge amounts for brand promotions on social media.

Reports claiming that she charged Rs 3 crore for a three-minute performance in Daaku Maharaaj are also doing the rounds on social-media. Similarly, she reportedly received Rs 3 crore for her item song performance in Cult Mama in Skanda.

Urvashi Rautela controversies beyond Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela has often been involved in controversies. One of the most talked-about incidents was her alleged link with cricketer Rishabh Pant. In an interview, she mentioned that a certain ‘Mr. RP’ waited for her in a hotel lobby and left 17 missed calls.

This led to speculation that she was referring to Pant. In response, Pant denied the claims, calling it a publicity stunt.

In 2018, tabloids linked Urvashi with Ahaan Pandey, nephew of Chunky Pandey. She denied the rumours.