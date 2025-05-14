Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s 'Parrot' Look At Red Carpet Sparks Memefest, Netizens Says 'Another Bizarre Moment Added To Her Lalaland Bucket'

Cannes Film Festival 2025 officially began on May 13 in the South of France, with dozens of eyebrow-raising moments on the red carpet. Adding excitement to the show, Urvashi Rautela made her return to the prestigious red carpet with an unimaginable sartorial statement. Known for her bold fashion choices, the Daaku Maharaj actress owned a dramatic look this year that quickly sparked a social media frenzy, though not for the reasons she had hoped.

Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes red carpet in a quirky gown worth $4.84 million

Urvashi Rautela walked the Cannes 2025 red carpet in a custom gown by Dubai-based designer Michael Cinco. The actress opted for a strapless, structured dress featuring vibrant shades of blue, red, and yellow. Reports suggest that her one-of-a-kind gown is valued at $4.84 million, surpassing Kim Kardashian’s 2022 Met Gala outfit. The gown is an intricate tribute to Mexican art, blending exceptional design, craftsmanship, and cultural inspiration.

To complement the look, Urvashi wore a matching tiara and carried a stunning parrot crystal-embedded clutch that stole the show. Designed by Judith Leiber, the clutch is priced at $5,495 (roughly Rs 4.68 lakh), according to the Instagram account Diet Sabya.

Urvashi Rautela sparks memefest with her Cannes red carpet look

Her outfit showcased a dramatic, long tulle train paired with a bold, glittery vibe that was perfectly matched by her makeup. Urvashi playfully cradled the parrot clutch in her arms, adding a whimsical touch to her look. However, the netizens weren't impressed, and many criticised her choice. It's safe to say that even her quirky parrot clutch couldn't save her from the backlash.

One user quipped, "First woman to go to the Cannes Film Festival with the look of Jaadugar Jogiya Sarkar." Another added, "Someone please tell Urvashi Rautela she's at Cannes, not Comic-Con." "Urvashi, you look like Daaku Maharaj," remarked another.

One comment read, "Urvashi Rautela got me, adding yet another bizarre moment to her lala land." Another user wrote, "Put her in the zoo over there." They further commented, "I mean, a jhoomar in her hair, a parrot in her hand, a dress that looks like a carpet, and she put on everything from the makeup palette." Someone else said, "Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar."