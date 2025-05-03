Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Results 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank has announced its financial results for the quarter ending 31st March 2025. The bank’s Net Interest Income (NII) increased to Rs 16,771.93 crore from Rs 15,156.18 crore in the same quarter last year, showing a growth of Rs 1,615.75 crore or 10.66% year-on-year.

However, the consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) declined to Rs 4,932.76 crore from Rs 5,337.20 crore in the same period last year, which is a drop of Rs 404.44 crore or 7.58% year-on-year.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 Earnings Highlights

The bank’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for FY25 rose to Rs 22,126 crore, up 21% from Rs 18,213 crore in FY24. This includes a one-time gain of Rs 3,013 crore from the sale of its insurance arm, Kotak General Insurance (KGI). Excluding this gain, the PAT stood at Rs 19,113 crore, reflecting a 5% year-on-year growth.

The quarterly and annual PAT figures also include Rs 411 crore in gains from subsidiaries and associates due to changes in investment valuation as directed by the RBI.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Dividend 2025

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share (face value Rs 5) for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, subject to shareholder approval.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Customer Assets

Customer assets, which include advances and credit substitutes, grew by 12% year-on-year to Rs 537,860 crore as of March 31, 2025. The total assets under management (AUM) rose 20% to Rs 669,885 crore, with domestic mutual fund equity AUM increasing by 27% to Rs 313,084 crore. The consolidated net worth of the bank stood at Rs 157,395 crore, boosted by Rs 5,630 crore in reserves from valuation changes and the KGI divestment gain. Book Value per Share increased 21% to Rs 792 from Rs 653 a year ago.

The bank reported a Return on Assets (ROA) of 2.73% for FY25, including the KGI gain and 2.36% excluding it. The annualised ROA for Q4FY25 was also 2.36%. Return on Equity (ROE) for FY25 stood at 15.19%, including the KGI gain and 13.12% without it, while the Q4FY25 annualised ROE was 12.90%.