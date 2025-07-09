Kushal Pal Singh Enters India's Top 10 Richest Club. Check His Net Worth

Top 10 Richest People in India: India is home to numerous billionaires who have amassed their fortunes through business, technology, and industry. In this list of billionaires, Kushal Pal Singh has now entered the top 10 richest list. Forbes has released its latest ranking of the top 10 richest Indians for July 2025, highlighting the country’s most influential business magnates across sectors including energy, technology, real estate, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, continues to dominate the list, while Gautam Adani retains the second position despite ongoing market volatility.

Kushal Pal Singh, emeritus chairman of DLF, now has an estimated net worth of USD 18.5 billion, according to Forbes. At 93, Singh remains one of India’s oldest billionaires and a towering figure in the country’s real estate sector.

An army veteran who transitioned into business, Singh played a pivotal role in transforming Delhi’s skyline and leading DLF to become India’s largest listed real estate company.

Under his leadership, the DLF Group expanded rapidly during the 1980s and 1990s, pioneering the development of private townships, commercial complexes, malls, and special economic zones. In 2007, DLF’s IPO raised over USD 2 billion, marking India’s largest real estate IPO at that time, and firmly establishing the company as a real estate titan in Asia.

The latest Forbes list comes at a time when India has become the third-highest country globally in terms of the number of billionaires, following the United States and China.

Top 10 Richest People in India- Forbes

However, the collective net worth of Indian billionaires has seen a slight decline due to stock market fluctuations affecting major conglomerates. Notably, Savitri Jindal remains the only woman featured in the top 10 this year, reflecting the persistent gender gap among India’s wealthiest.

Kushal Pal Singh’s journey from an army officer to one of India’s most successful businessmen has been marked by vision and resilience. He transformed Gurgaon from a quiet town into a bustling business hub, and under his leadership, DLF became synonymous with India’s modern urban landscape.