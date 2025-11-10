Updated 10 November 2025 at 09:04 IST
Lenskart IPO Today: Peyush Bansal Calls It ‘Day Zero’, But What Does GMP Signal Ahead of Listing?
As Lenskart Solutions hits Dalal Street today, CEO Peyush Bansal calls the IPO a “Day Zero,” marking a fresh beginning for the eyewear giant. While investor sentiment remains upbeat after strong subscription numbers, the grey market premium (GMP) signals a cautious debut with only modest listing gains expected.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
As Lenskart Solutions makes its much-awaited stock market debut today, CEO Peyush Bansal calls the milestone a “new beginning.” Eyewear giant Lenskart IPO bidding opened on October 31, 2025, and closed on November 4, 2025, with allotments finalized on November 6, 2025.
Lenskart IPO GMP Today
According to data from market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart stands at ₹10, as of 8:00 AM on November 10, which market signals hint at a muted listing.
With a price band of ₹402 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹412, indicating a marginal 2.49% premium over the issue price. This suggests that while investor sentiment remains positive, the listing pop could be limited amid recent volatility in broader markets.
Lenskart IPO Details
The ₹7,278.76 crore IPO included a fresh issue of ₹2,150.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,128.02 crore. The issue saw robust demand, being subscribed 28.26 times overall, as per NSE data.
Read More -Stocks to Watch Today: Trent, Nykaa, HAL, Patanjali Foods In Focus
Lenskart IPO subscription status
Despite the strong subscription figures, the subdued grey market premium signals that listing gains may remain modest. Analysts say the muted GMP could reflect profit-booking tendencies and cautious sentiment ahead of the listing.
The IPO’s book-running lead managers included Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar.
Peyush Bansal: “It’s Still Day Zero”
On the eve of the listing, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal shared an emotional note on LinkedIn, calling the milestone a new beginning rather than an end.
“Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending—it feels like Day Zero,” Bansal wrote. “I’ve tried to capture what this moment truly means—for me—in a letter I wrote tonight, on the eve of our listing. It’s called ‘It’s Still Day Zero.’”
Inviting customers to celebrate the moment, Bansal added: “If you’re wearing Lenskart glasses, today, tomorrow, or any day, take a selfie and share it with #VisionForBillion. Let’s build this together, one frame, one smile, one vision at a time.”
Expressing gratitude, he concluded, “With gratitude in my heart, to every teammate, customer, and believer who made this possible. To a journey of dreams and destiny.”
Advertisement
What Lies Ahead
While all eyes are on how the stock performs post-listing, market experts believe Lenskart’s strong brand and growing omnichannel presence could support its long-term growth story. However, in the short term, GMP trends suggest a cautious start for investors on listing day.
Advertisement
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 09:04 IST