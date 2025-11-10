Lenskart IPO Today: Peyush Bansal Calls It ‘Day Zero’, But What Does GMP Signal Ahead of Listing?

According to data from market tracker websites, the grey market premium (GMP) for Lenskart stands at ₹10, as of 8:00 AM on November 10, which market signals hint at a muted listing. With a price band of ₹402 per share, the estimated listing price is around ₹412, indicating a marginal 2.49% premium over the issue price. This suggests that while investor sentiment remains positive, the listing pop could be limited amid recent volatility in broader markets.



Lenskart IPO Details

The ₹7,278.76 crore IPO included a fresh issue of ₹2,150.74 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of ₹5,128.02 crore. The issue saw robust demand, being subscribed 28.26 times overall, as per NSE data.



Lenskart IPO subscription status

Despite the strong subscription figures, the subdued grey market premium signals that listing gains may remain modest. Analysts say the muted GMP could reflect profit-booking tendencies and cautious sentiment ahead of the listing.

The IPO’s book-running lead managers included Axis Capital, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Morgan Stanley India, Avendus Capital, Citigroup Global, and Intensive Fiscal, with MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. acting as the registrar.



Peyush Bansal: “It’s Still Day Zero”

On the eve of the listing, Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal shared an emotional note on LinkedIn, calling the milestone a new beginning rather than an end.

“Tomorrow, Lenskart will ring the bell! To me, it doesn’t feel like an ending—it feels like Day Zero,” Bansal wrote. “I’ve tried to capture what this moment truly means—for me—in a letter I wrote tonight, on the eve of our listing. It’s called ‘It’s Still Day Zero.’”



Inviting customers to celebrate the moment, Bansal added: “If you’re wearing Lenskart glasses, today, tomorrow, or any day, take a selfie and share it with #VisionForBillion. Let’s build this together, one frame, one smile, one vision at a time.”



Expressing gratitude, he concluded, “With gratitude in my heart, to every teammate, customer, and believer who made this possible. To a journey of dreams and destiny.”

