Stocks to Watch Today: Trent, Nykaa, HAL, Patanjali Foods, Maruti Suzuki, and More in Focus

The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a muted note on Monday, November 10, following mixed global cues and a subdued trend in GIFT Nifty.

On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell 17.4 points, or 0.07%, to close at 25,492, while the BSE Sensex ended 95 points, or 0.11%, lower at 83,216. Broader indices also showed mild weakness as traders booked profits ahead of major earnings announcements.



Stocks To Watch Today

Trent

Retail major Trent Ltd saw its September-quarter results come below Street expectations, with the company citing competitive pressures in the apparel space and transitional GST issues that weighed on sentiment.



The Tata Group company reported an 11.3% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹377 crore for Q2FY26.

Despite the shortfall, Trent continued its store expansion drive and announced that its board approved the tendering of its entire 94,900 equity shares in Inditex Trent Retail India Pvt Ltd (ITRIPL)—the joint venture that operates Zara stores in India.



Patanjali Foods Declares Interim Dividend

Patanjali Foods announced an interim dividend of ₹1.75 per share for FY2025-26. The record date has been set as November 13, and the dividend will be paid on or before December 7, 2025, according to its filing with stock exchanges.

The FMCG major posted a robust 67% YoY jump in net profit to ₹516.69 crore in Q2FY26, driven by a healthy improvement in margins. Its total income also climbed to ₹9,850 crore, compared with ₹8,400 crore a year earlier.

HAL

In a major defence sector development, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) announced a partnership with GE Aerospace for the supply of 113 jet engines for its Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) programme.

Nykaa

Beauty and lifestyle e-commerce major FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) reported a 154% YoY surge in PAT to ₹33 crore for the September quarter, compared to ₹13 crore last year.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,346 crore, slightly above estimates of ₹2,340 crore, marking a 28% rise from ₹1,875 crore in the same quarter last year. EBITDA came in at ₹159 crore, up 53% YoY, aligning with analyst projections.



Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto posted a 24% YoY jump in standalone net profit to ₹2,480 crore for the July-September quarter, supported by higher exports and an improving product mix.

Swiggy to Raise ₹10,000 Crore via QIP

In a significant capital move ahead of its anticipated IPO, Swiggy announced that its board has approved plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) route.

Havells India

Havells India said it has reached a full and final settlement with the HPL Group, ending years of legal battles over trademark usage of the “Havells” name.

Under the settlement, Havells will pay ₹129.6 crore as a one-time payment to the HPL Group. The agreement, signed on November 8, resolves all pending litigations in the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court.

Maruti Suzuki

In a major development for India’s largest carmaker, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the merger of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd with Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

The appointed date for the amalgamation has been set as April 1, 2025, the company said in a filing.



Reliance Power Issues Clarification After ED Arrest Reports

Reliance Power issued a clarification regarding reports of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arresting Amar Nath Datta, stating that the individual “has no links with the company.”