LG Electronics India IPO Opens: Key Details, GMP, and Subscription Timeline

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LGEIL), a leading player in the consumer electronics and home appliances market, has opened its much-awaited Initial Public Offering (IPO) for subscription today. The company is set to list on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).



The IPO, structured as a book-building issue worth Rs 11,607.01 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the parent company, LG Electronics Inc., allowing it to divest part of its Indian holding without issuing new shares.

IPO Timeline and Subscription Details

The LG Electronics India IPO opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, and will close on October 10, 2025. The price band has been set between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalized on the same day as the issue’s closure.



For retail investors, the minimum investment is set at 13 shares, translating to Rs 14,820 at the upper price band. Small Non-Institutional Investors (sNIIs) can bid for a minimum of 14 lots (Rs 2,07,480), while large Non-Institutional Investors (bNIIs) require 68 lots (Rs 10,07,760).



Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Grey Market Premium

In the unlisted market, grey market activity reflected robust investor enthusiasm ahead of the listing. As of 1:28 PM on October 7, 2025, the last recorded grey market premium (GMP) for the LG Electronics India IPO stood at Rs 330 per share, according to a leading market tracking website. Based on the upper price band of Rs 140, this pegs the estimated listing price around Rs 1,470, suggesting a potential listing gain of nearly 28.95%, as per the same market tracking website.

Expert Insights

Brokerages have expressed optimism about LG’s prospects in the Indian market. For instance, analysts at Emkay Global noted that LG Electronics India, part of the South Korea–based LG Group, commands strong leadership positions across multiple categories—holding approximately 30% share in refrigerators, 34% in washing machines, 18% in air conditioners, and 28% in panel TVs.



The company’s increasing focus on premium offerings—accounting for about 25% of its revenue compared to the industry average of 15%—positions it to benefit from India’s expanding middle class and rising demand for high-end consumer products, as per Emkay Global.

About the company

Established in India in 1997, LGEIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea, headquartered in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It offers TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and mobile devices, focusing on innovative, energy-efficient products.

As India’s second-largest appliance maker, LG has invested significantly in local manufacturing, including a $600 million facility in Andhra Pradesh to support exports to over 47 markets.



With a distribution network spanning over 30,000 dealers and 750 exclusive brand stores, LG continues to strengthen its reach in Tier-II and Tier-III markets, underscoring its long-term retail and brand growth strategy.