LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status: How to Check & Subscription Details

The much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India Ltd. has entered a crucial phase, with investors now keenly awaiting the allotment results. The company’s maiden public issue, one of the most talked-about offerings of the year, witnessed robust demand across investor categories during the three-day bidding process.

IPO Subscription Snapshot

According to the data from stock exchanges, the LG Electronics IPO was subscribed over 54.02 times overall by the close of bidding. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) portion led the surge, subscribing around 166.51 times, reflecting strong participation from mutual funds, insurance firms, and global institutional investors.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) or high-net-worth individuals subscribed about 22.44 times, while the Retail Individual Investors (RII) segment drew healthy interest with bids exceeding three times the shares on offer.



The public issue opened for subscription on October 4, 2025, and closed on October 7, 2025. The company had set a price band of Rs 820–Rs 860 per share, with a lot size of 17 shares. At the upper end of the price range, LG Electronics is expected to raise approximately Rs 10,200 crore, marking one of the largest IPOs by a consumer electronics company in recent years.

How to Check LG Electronics IPO Allotment Status

Investors can check their share allotment status once it is finalised, likely on October 10, 2025, through any of the following methods:



1. Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India):



Visit https://www.linkintime.co.in



Click on the “IPO Allotment Status” section.



Select “LG Electronics Ltd.” from the dropdown list.



Enter your PAN, application number, or DP/Client ID to view allotment details.



2. BSE Website:



Go to https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.



Choose “Equity” and select “LG Electronics Ltd.”



Enter your application details and submit to check your status.



Investors allotted shares will see them credited to their demat accounts by October 11, while refunds for unallotted applicants will be processed on the same day. The shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 14, 2025.

Strong Investor Confidence



Analysts attribute the high subscription levels to LG’s strong brand recall, wide product portfolio, and consistent financial performance in India’s fast-growing consumer durables market. According to Motilal Oswal, the company’s dominance in segments such as smart TVs, home appliances, and air conditioners has made it an attractive bet for investors seeking exposure to premium electronics demand in India.