LG Electronics IPO Day 3: GMP, Subscription Status, Allotment Date and Market Buzz

The initial public offering (IPO) of LG Electronics India has entered its third and final day of bidding, drawing strong interest from both institutional and retail investors. The issue, which opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, saw bids more than thrice the shares on offer by early afternoon on Tuesday.

The IPO, valued at Rs 11,607 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its South Korea-based parent, LG Electronics Inc., allowing the global major to partially divest its Indian stake without issuing any new equity.

Strong Investor Response on Final Day

As of Thursday morning, the LG Electronics IPO has been subscribed 3.7 times overall, with the retail category oversubscribed nearly 5 times and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) showing strong participation after a cautious start. Non-institutional investors (NIIs) have subscribed around 2.8 times their quota, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Grey Market Premium Indicates Listing Gains

LG Electronics India's IPO continued to attract strong investor interest, with the grey market premium (GMP) quoted at Rs 325 as of 2:00 PM on October 9, 2025, according to a leading market tracking website. Based on the upper price band of Rs 1,140 per share, the stock is expected to list around Rs 1,465, indicating a potential listing gain of approximately 28.5 percent, as per the same website.

Offer Details and Objectives

The Rs 3,000 crore public issue comprises a pure offer for sale (OFS) of 4.63 crore equity shares by the South Korean parent company, LG Electronics Inc. The IPO will not generate fresh capital for the Indian unit but is intended to enhance brand visibility, unlock shareholder value, and strengthen LG’s presence in India — one of its fastest-growing markets.

Allotment and Listing Timeline

The basis of allotment for the LG Electronics IPO is expected to be finalised on October 10, with refunds likely to begin on October 11. The stock is tentatively scheduled to list on October 14 on both NSE and BSE.

About the Company

Established in 1997, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc. of South Korea. Headquartered in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the company manufactures and sells a wide range of consumer appliances and electronics — including televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners — with an emphasis on innovation and energy efficiency.

As India’s second-largest appliance maker, LG India has been steadily expanding its domestic manufacturing base. Its $600 million facility in Andhra Pradesh serves both domestic and export markets across 47 countries. With more than 30,000 dealers and over 750 exclusive stores nationwide, LG continues to deepen its presence in Tier-II and Tier-III markets.