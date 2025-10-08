LG Electronics IPO Day 2: Strong Investor Demand Pushes Subscription Over 2x- Check Latest GMP

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LGEIL), one of India’s leading consumer electronics and home appliance companies, continued to attract strong investor interest on the second day of its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The issue, which opened for subscription on October 7, 2025, saw bids exceeding twice the shares on offer by early afternoon on Tuesday.



The IPO, valued at Rs 11,607 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) by its South Korea-based parent, LG Electronics Inc., allowing the global major to partially divest its Indian stake without issuing any new equity.

Subscription Snapshot

As per stock-exchange data available till Tuesday afternoon, the public issue was subscribed 2.14 times overall, with particularly strong participation from Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs). The NII category was booked around 5.20 times, while retail investors bid for nearly 1.5 times their allotted portion. The employee quota received around 3 times subscription, and Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) were subscribed close to parity at 0.98 times.



Grey Market Premium Indicates Steady Sentiment



As of October 8, 2025, 1:34 PM, the grey market premium (GMP) for LG Electronics India’s IPO stood at Rs 300. With the upper price band of Rs 1,140, this places the estimated listing price at approximately Rs 1,440 per share, implying a potential gain of 26.32% for investors, as per a leading market tracking website.

IPO Details

The price band for the LG Electronics India IPO has been set between Rs 1,080 and Rs 1,140 per share. The total issue size stands at Rs 11,607 crore and is entirely an offer-for-sale. Each application requires a lot size of 13 shares. The subscription window is open from October 7 to October 10, 2025. The allotment of shares is likely to take place on October 10, 2025, while the tentative listing date on both the NSE and BSE is scheduled for October 14, 2025.



For retail participants, the minimum investment remains Rs 14,820 at the upper band. Small non-institutional investors (sNIIs) can apply for a minimum of 14 lots amounting to ₹2.07 lakh, while large NIIs (bNIIs) must bid for at least 68 lots, translating to Rs 10.07 lakh. Morgan Stanley India Co. Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager to the issue, and KFin Technologies Ltd. serves as the registrar.

About the Company