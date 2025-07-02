LIC-Backed Stocks: RIL, ITC, SBI And Other Top Blue-Chip Picks Of Insurance Major

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is not only India's insurance juggernaut but also a major institutional investor. For retail and even institutional investors, an increase in LIC's stake in a stock signal its long-term value and strong future potential.

The insurance giant as per the quarter ended March 2025, hold a stake totalling Rs 4 lakh crore in top stocks ranging from Reliance, HDFC Bank, ITC, SBI and L&T.

As per the latest shareholding pattern data, check out the top five listed companies where LIC has a prominent shareholding.

Reliance Industries

By the end of Q4FY25, LIC held 89,38,39,330 shares, which translates to 6.74 per cent stake, in the Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries. At the current market price, LIC's stake in Reliance is worth Rs 1,36,605 crore

ITC

By end of Q4 FY25, the insurance juggernaut held 1,94,17,50,542 shares (15.52 per cent stake) in ITC, which translates to a shareholding in the FMCG company worth Rs 80,621 crore.

HDFC Bank

LIC is a major shareholder of this banking major. As per Q4 FY25 shareholding data, LIC held 36,07,73,905 shares, which is a 5.45 per cent stake in the company. According to the current market price of HDFC Bank shares, comes to Rs 72,586 crore.

L&T

By the end of Q4FY25, LIC held 18,01,42,821 shares, or a 13.25 per cent stake, in Larsen & Toubro (L&T). At the current juncture, LIC's stake in the conglomerate is worth Rs 66,053 crore.



SBI