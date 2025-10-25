Updated 25 October 2025 at 13:45 IST
LIC Defends All Investments, Calls The Washington Post Allegations 'Baseless & Far From Truth'
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has rebutted the false allegations reported by The Washington Post, defending all investments made by India's biggest life insurance provider.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has rebutted the false allegations reported by The Washington Post, defending all investments made by India's biggest life insurance provider.
In a X post, LIC said, "The allegations leveled by the Washington Post that the investment decisions of LIC are influenced by external factors are false, baseless, and far from truth. No such document or plan as alleged in the article has ever been prepared by LIC, which creates a roadmap for infusing funds by LIC into Adani group of companies."
“The investment decisions are taken by LIC independently as per Board approved policies after detailed due diligence. Department of Financial Services or any other body does not have any role in such decisions,” the public sector insurer said.
Advertisement
"LIC has ensured highest standards of due diligence and all its investment decisions have been undertaken in compliance with extant policies, provisions in the Acts and regulatory guidelines, in the best interest of all its stakeholders. These purported statements in the article appear to have been made with the intentions to prejudice the well settled decision-making process of LIC and also to tarnish the reputation and image of LIC and the strong financial sector foundations in India," it said.
Published By : Nitin Waghela
Published On: 25 October 2025 at 13:41 IST