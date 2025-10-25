LIC Defends All Investments, Calls The Washington Post Allegations 'Baseless & Far From Truth'

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has rebutted the false allegations reported by The Washington Post, defending all investments made by India's biggest life insurance provider.

In a X post, LIC said, "The allegations leveled by the Washington Post that the investment decisions of LIC are influenced by external factors are false, baseless, and far from truth. No such document or plan as alleged in the article has ever been prepared by LIC, which creates a roadmap for infusing funds by LIC into Adani group of companies."

“The investment decisions are taken by LIC independently as per Board approved policies after detailed due diligence. Department of Financial Services or any other body does not have any role in such decisions,” the public sector insurer said.

