LIC Q4 FY25 Earnings Preview: Stock Nears Resistance Ahead of Results; Dividend Likely On The Cards

India’s largest life insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), is set to announce its Q4 and full-year FY25 results today, May 27, 2025, as per the company’s exchange filing.

The earnings will be closely watched not only for financial performance but also for a possible final dividend announcement for the fiscal year 2024–25.

LIC Q4 FY25 Earnings Preview

Brokerage firm Emkay noted in its market commentary that LIC is a laggard stock in the life insurance pack, but has shown signs of recovery:

“Trading near to resistance of 885. Support at 825. Long build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry (OI +12.2%, Price +8.5%). At $68mn, OI is above its 1Y mean [+1.22 SD].”



In terms of derivatives activity, Emkay highlighted that maximum call and put open interest (OI) lies at 900 and 840 strikes respectively, indicating a potential consolidation. Additionally, there has been notable options activity with 84 call lots added at the 900 strike and 50 put lots added at the 880 strike.



LIC Dividend 2025

According to LIC’s regulatory filing, “The meeting of the Board of Directors of Life Insurance Corporation of India (‘the Corporation’) is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, inter alia to: a) consider and approve the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025; b) recommend final dividend for the financial year 2024-25, if any.”





LIC Share Price History

LIC shares have been on a recovery path in recent weeks, gaining 9.17% in the last one month and 16.61% over the past three months. Over the last week, the stock is up 1.60%. However, the broader picture remains mixed:

5.19% gain in the last three months

43.07% rise over the past two years

-16.57% decline in the last one year

-5.68% fall over the past six months