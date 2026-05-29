Millions of retail investors in India woke up to an apparent shock on Friday morning. Portfolios showed the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) flashing deep red, down over 50 percent.

The benchmark stock dipped from its previous close of Rs 855.15 down to around Rs 412 on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Despite the alarming visual, market experts confirm that no real wealth has been wiped out. The massive price reduction is a scheduled math adjustment.

The 1:1 Bonus Share Formula

Today, May 29, serves as the official ex-date for LIC’s highly anticipated 1:1 bonus share issue. This corporate action represents the very first bonus distribution since the insurance giant went public in May 2022.

Under a 1:1 bonus structure, the total number of outstanding company shares doubles. Consequently, the price per share automatically halves to maintain the exact same overall market capitalization. An investor holding 10 shares valued at Rs 855 will automatically find themselves owning 20 shares mathematically adjusted to Rs 427.50 once the bonus stock credits.

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Driving Retail Liquidity

The primary strategy behind this massive stock adjustment is to make the insurance heavyweight far more affordable for common retail buyers. Standing close to Rs 900, the previous entry barrier was high for smaller, individual market participants.

By dropping the trading floor close to Rs 412, the company expects a massive surge in daily trading volumes. This move will naturally increase market liquidity and widen the overall investor footprint across India. Furthermore, the action helps the government move slowly toward meeting SEBI’s strict public shareholding rules.

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Domestic brokerages are actively issuing notices to clients to avoid any knee-jerk panic selling. Because of India's rapid T+1 settlement loop, the newly created bonus shares will not reflect in demat accounts instantly.