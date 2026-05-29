Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are set to dominate market attention on Friday. The company's co-founders have announced plans to offload a portion of their equity through a massive secondary market block deal.

Co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal intend to collectively sell nearly 3.8 million shares. This volume represents approximately 0.8 percent of the total equity capital of the online insurance aggregator.

Domestic brokerage giant Kotak Securities is managing the transaction as the sole banker for the block trade.

Floor Price

The block deal has a fixed floor price of ₹1,720 per share. This proposed price reflects a 3.6 percent discount relative to the stock's previous closing market price. The total transaction value is estimated to sit around ₹654 crore.

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This promoter-level dilution comes at a time when institutional appetite for top-tier Indian fintech firms remains highly selective. Analysts expect volatile trading activity for the stock during early market hours as institutional investors absorb the supply.

Block Deal Follows Blockbuster Q4 Earnings

The timing of the stake sale follows an exceptionally strong financial performance from the firm. PB Fintech reported its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, posting a massive 53.5 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profits to ₹261 crore.

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Revenue for the March quarter also surged by 36.7 percent to reach ₹2,061 crore. This expansion was firmly driven by a 46 percent growth in total insurance premium collections, which topped ₹9,217 crore.

The company's core online protection business has continued to scale efficiently. Its operating margins improved noticeably to 10.6 percent from 7.4 percent in the previous fiscal year.

Why Promoters are Trimming Stakes

While the financial metrics show a business in robust health, it is being viewed as a founder-level exit with cautious observation. Tech and startup ecosystems across India are currently experiencing a wave of early-stage investor and promoter exits.

A broader market trend report from Kotak Institutional Equities recently highlighted that private equity and founder liquidations via large block deals across the NSE-500 have accelerated. This comes as international institutions rebalance portfolios amid shifting macroeconomic landscapes.