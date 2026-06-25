LIC Shares Plummets Over 3% After CFO Sunil Agrawal's Exit Move

LIC Share Price: The shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) tanked 3.42% to hit an intra-day low of Rs 421.65 apiece on Thursday's trading session after its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP), Sunil Agrawal, resigned to pursue better career opportunities.

In a regulatory filing, India's largest public insurer noted that Agrawal tendered his resignation through a letter dated June 24, 2026. His resignation will take effect from the close of business hours on July 14, 2026, following which he will cease to hold the positions of CFO and KMP of the corporation.

Sunil Agrawal has resigned from the position of chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company to pursue better prospects.

“I hereby submit my resignation from the position of Chief Financial Officer at Life Insurance Corporation of India as I pursue better prospects. I kindly request to be relieved from my responsibilities effective 14th July 2026,” outgoing LIC CFO Sunil Agarwal noted in his resignation letter.

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The insurer also placed on record its appreciation for Agrawal's contributions during his tenure and wished him success in his future endeavours.

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Life Insurance Corporation of India is engaged in the business of life insurance in and outside India. It's offerings include individual and group insurance solutions including participating, non-participating and unit linked business.

The portfolio comprises of various insurance and investment products such as protection, pension, savings, investment, annuity, health, variable and CRAC.