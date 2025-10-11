Listing Of Tata Sons The Real Elephant In Tata Trusts Boardroom As Impasse Continues Despite 7-Hour Meeting

Amid the whole Tata Sons and trusts Saga going, sources privy to the matter have confirmed that no resolution has been reached yet amid Tata Trusts trustees over the contentious issue of Tata Sons’ potential listing. Sources denied that their push for Tata Sons’ listing was motivated by debt repayment concerns.

According to sources, all eyes are now on the meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is expected to take a call on the listing of Tata Sons. It may be noted that the central bank had set a deadline of September 30 for the listing of upper-layer NBFCs. Tata Sons had argued that it is not a conventional NBFC in the sense that it did not have depositors.

Late on Friday, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group issued a statement urging for 'transparency, fairness, public interest, and adherence to the principles of good corporate governance' within the Tata Trusts.

"The public listing of Tata Sons is not merely a financial step — it is a moral and social imperative. It will unlock immense value for over 1.2 crore shareholders of listed Tata companies, who are indirect shareholders of Tata Sons, representing the aspirations of all Indians — the very citizens who have, for decades, held faith in the Tata name as a symbol of integrity and national pride," the Group had said in a statement.

Listing Dispute Remains a Major Point of Friction

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, has requested an exception from the RBI’s listing mandate. The issue of listing Tata Sons continues to be a major point of friction between the two century-old business families. The rift within Tata Trusts came to the forefront when the group of trustees, led by Noel Tata, chairman, Tata Trusts met Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. This was followed by a board meeting on Friday, which, among other matters, also discussed the utilisation of Rs 1700 crore income that the Trust has received as dividend from Tata Group companies.

