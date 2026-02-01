Updated 1 February 2026 at 07:53 IST
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: All Eyes on Income Tax Relief, Key Announcements As Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Record 9th Budget
Budget 2026 Expectations Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils income tax slab revisions and possible relief measures for the middle class in Budget 2026. Track changes in tax rates, rebates, exemptions, expert opinions, and what the new proposals mean for salaried taxpayers and households on republicworld.com
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 today, with income tax slab revision taking centre stage as one of the most anticipated announcements. With rising household expenses and pressure on disposable incomes, expectations are high for meaningful tax relief for the middle class and salaried taxpayers.
The government is likely to focus on changes under the new tax regime, including possible slab restructuring, higher exemption limits, and rationalisation of rebates.
1 February 2026 at 07:51 IST
What PM Modi Said on Tax Reforms and Middle‑Class Relief
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India's tax reforms prioritize national interests over crisis response, easing the burden on middle-income earners. In Budget 2025, he noted that previous high tax rates on Rs 12 lakh income have reduced to negligible liabilities through revisions and rebates.
1 February 2026 at 07:51 IST
How Income Tax Is Calculated Under Current Tax Structure
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Individuals can calculate their income tax via the Tax Calculator on the Income Tax Department's website.
First, visit the e-filing homepage, select Quick Links, and choose the tax calculator. Click the link to access the Income and Tax Calculator page, where you can select either the Basic or Advanced Calculator. In the Basic Calculator, enter details like Assessment Year, taxpayer category, age, residential status, annual income, and deductions to view your Tax Summary. For the Advanced Calculator, input additional details such as preferred tax regime and submission dates.
Advertisement
1 February 2026 at 07:39 IST
Budget 2026 Expectations: Impact on Take-Home Salaries Under Review
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Raising the standard deduction to Rs 1 lakh will enhance take-home salaries under the new 2026 tax regime, allowing salaried taxpayers to earn Rs 13 lakh tax-free.
1 February 2026 at 07:30 IST
Income Tax Budget 2026: Old vs New Regime Debate Remains Central
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Ahead of the Budget speech, the comparison between the old and new tax regimes continues to dominate discussions. While the old regime allows deductions, the new regime’s lower slab rates are expected to appeal to younger professionals who prefer simplicity over exemptions.
Advertisement
1 February 2026 at 07:30 IST
Budget 2026: Calls for Enhanced Rebate Under Section 87A
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Tax professionals and consumer groups have urged the government to increase the Section 87A rebate threshold, which currently provides relief only up to a certain annual income. A higher threshold could mean direct relief for millions of income taxpayers.
1 February 2026 at 07:30 IST
Budget 2026: Higher Basic Exemption and Wider Slab Ranges
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Salaried taxpayers and tax experts are expecting Budget 2026 to raise the basic exemption limit and widen slab ranges at lower levels, a move seen as essential given rising living costs and inflationary pressures. There is also demand for an enhanced standard deduction beyond the current Rs 75,000.
1 February 2026 at 07:30 IST
Pre-Budget New Tax Regime Slabs Explained
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: The new tax regime before Budget 2026 offered a simpler structure with no tax up to Rs 3 lakh, followed by progressive rates: 5% up to Rs 6 lakh, 10% up to Rs 9 lakh, 15% up to Rs 12 lakh, 20% up to Rs 15 lakh and 30% beyond. Taxpayers opting for this regime forewent most exemptions.
1 February 2026 at 07:29 IST
Income Tax Budget 2026: Old Tax Regime Structure
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Under the old tax regime prior to Budget 2026, the basic exemption limit was Rs 2.5 lakh, followed by 5% tax up to Rs 5 lakh, 20% up to Rs 10 lakh, and 30% on income above Rs 10 lakh. Taxpayers could claim deductions such as Section 80C (Rs 1.5L), 80D (medical), HRA, LTA and more.
1 February 2026 at 07:29 IST
Income Tax Relief in Focus as Budget 2026 Speech Nears
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to present Budget 2026 today, income tax slab changes, enhanced rebates and possible increases in the basic exemption limit are among the most expected proposals. Middle-income taxpayers are awaiting clarity on measures that could boost disposable income.
1 February 2026 at 07:29 IST
Budget 2026: Stock Markets Open Today as Budget Day Trading Begins
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Indian equity markets are open for trading today as Budget 2026 unfolds. Investors are tracking early reactions from the Sensex and Nifty on expectations around tax relief, fiscal measures and growth-oriented spending.
1 February 2026 at 07:29 IST
Finance Minister Sitharaman Set to Present Her 9th Union Budget Today
Union Budget 2026 LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her 9th Union Budget in Parliament today. Markets, business leaders and taxpayers are watching closely as key tax and fiscal policy announcements are expected in Budget 2026.
Published By : Melvin Narayan
Published On: 1 February 2026 at 07:06 IST