Union Budget 2026 LIVE: All Eyes on Income Tax Relief, Key Announcements As Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Record 9th Budget | Image: Republic

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 today, with income tax slab revision taking centre stage as one of the most anticipated announcements. With rising household expenses and pressure on disposable incomes, expectations are high for meaningful tax relief for the middle class and salaried taxpayers.

The government is likely to focus on changes under the new tax regime, including possible slab restructuring, higher exemption limits, and rationalisation of rebates.