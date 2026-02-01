Updated 1 February 2026 at 07:28 IST
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: What May Get Cheaper, What Could Cost You More
Union Budget 2026 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveils key decisions impacting prices across sectors. Follow real-time coverage on what may get cheaper, what could become costlier, tax changes, industry reactions, and expert analysis throughout the day on republicworld.com.
LIVE coverage of the Union Budget 2026, where Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman outlined major fiscal measures influencing prices, taxation, and sector-wise growth. As India absorbs the impact of these announcements, stakeholders across industries and households will closely track how the proposed changes translate on the ground.
1 February 2026 at 07:28 IST
Taxpayer Relief Expected in New Regime
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Middle-class salaried taxpayers may benefit from increased standard deduction (Rs 1 lakh) and adjustments in the new tax regime, potentially easing income tax for those earning up to Rs 15 lakh. Analysts say this could boost take-home salaries for millions of workers.
1 February 2026 at 07:27 IST
Imported Luxury Goods, Jewellery, Gold Likely Costlier
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Imported luxury watches, designer clothes, high-end cars, and jewellery may get costlier due to customs duty revisions. Gold and silver prices could also rise if import duties are not eased, affecting buyers across the country.
1 February 2026 at 07:27 IST
Health and Electric Vehicles May Benefit
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Health insurance premiums may become slightly cheaper under expanded Section 80D deductions, while electric vehicles could see price relief if taxes on key components are lowered. These measures aim to make essential goods and sustainable transport more accessible.
1 February 2026 at 07:27 IST
Cheaper Electronics and Affordable Housing on Radar
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Smartphones, LED TVs and tablets assembled in India could see price cuts if duties on components are reduced. Affordable housing is also expected to get relief if home loan interest deduction limits rise from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, easing costs for middle-class buyers.
1 February 2026 at 07:27 IST
Anticipation Builds Ahead of Budget Speech
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present Budget 2026 today. Households, industry experts, and investors are watching closely to see which everyday items could become cheaper and which may get costlier under proposed fiscal measures.
1 February 2026 at 07:27 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman Set to Present Her 9th Union Budget Today
2026 Union Budget Minute-by-Minute LIVE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present her 9th Union Budget in Parliament today. Markets, business leaders and taxpayers are watching closely as key tax and fiscal policy announcements are expected in Budget 2026.
