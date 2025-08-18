‘Locked And Made To Sign’: Mandhira Kapur, Sunjay’s Sister Shares Mother Rani’s Ordeal In Explosive Interview To Arnab

In an explosive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Mandhira Kapur Smith, sister of the late Sona Comstar Chairperson Sunjay Kapur, made a series of allegations about the way her family—particularly her 80-year-old mother Rani Kapur—is being treated in connection with the automotive giant founded by their late father.

Speaking with visible emotion, Mandhira claimed the Kapur family has been “treated like strangers” by those currently in charge. She alleged that her mother was locked in a room and forced to sign documents that effectively stripped the family of control over what she described as a “$4 billion empire.”

“My mother was locked up in a room. I was banging on the door. She was made to sign papers to give up everything,” Mandhira told Arnab.

Questions Over Priya Sachdev Kapur’s Role

Mandhira further questioned the decision to induct her sister-in-law Priya Sachdev Kapur (widow of Sunjay Kapur) as a non-executive director on the company’s board. She alleged she was pressured into backing Priya’s appointment without being given full clarity on the documents she signed.

“Certain people have positioned themselves as speaking for the family without our consent,” she said, adding that the process lacked transparency.

“We Were Part of Building Sona”

Recounting the family’s legacy, Mandhira stressed that she and her siblings were closely involved when their father built Sona Group, which later evolved into Sona Comstar, one of India’s leading automotive component manufacturers.

“To now be told we have nothing to do with it is shocking,” she said. “It is heartbreaking to see my mother—who stood by my father as he built this company—being pushed aside. Sona is not just a company, it is part of our blood, part of who we are.”

Allegations of Foul Play

Mandhira strongly denied speculation that her mother had willingly transferred ownership to Sunjay or his heirs.

“She did not hand it over,” she insisted. “That is exactly why this is confusing. There seems to be foul play here. Why has everything been done secretly over the last 13 days? Why was my mother not shown what she signed? Why isn’t this process transparent?”

“All We Want Is Security For Our Mother”

Asked about what she seeks from this fight, Mandhira said her priority is her mother’s wellbeing and her father’s wishes being honoured.

“I want my mother to be secure. My father’s will was clear—everything was to go to her. We want the legacy back. Sitting quietly hasn’t helped; now we have no choice but to speak out,” she said.