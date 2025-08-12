Lok Sabha Greenlights Game-Changing Bill to Boost Critical Minerals Production & Processing

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill which seeks to provide a simpler regime for promoting conservation of minerals, zero waste mining as well as support the objectives of the National Critical Mineral Mission, given the significance of critical and strategic minerals in the development of the country.

Why Are Critical Minerals So Important?

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025, was passed after brief debate, with the Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy stating that every sector is dependent on critical minerals.

The importance of critical and strategic minerals is continuously increasing n the country and recent global geo-political developments have constricted the supply-chains of these minerals.

The National Critical Mineral Mission (NCMM) was launched by the centre in 2025 to establish a robust framework for self-reliance in the critical mineral sector. As part of this mission, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has been tasked with conducting 1,200 exploration projects from 2024-25 to 2030-31.

When Was The Amendment Bill Passed?

The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill was passed amid sloganeering by opposition members over their demand for debate on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.

G Kishan Reddy in his reply to the debate on the bill said that India has less production of critical minerals and is primarily dependent on imports.

The bill seeks to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 and also seeks to promote extraction of deep-seated minerals.