Looking for 8% on FDs in 2025? These Banks Still Offer High Rates Despite Rate Cuts

If you are looking for an 8% interest on fixed deposits (FDs) in 2025, and you are ready to invest, then there is still hope for you.
Despite a 100 basis point cut in the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate since February 2025, there are certain small finance banks which are still offering FD interest rates above 8% for general depositors on deposits which are below Rs 3 crore.
Though many banks have lowered their interest rates in line with the policy easing, investors who are looking for higher returns can still decide on a plan that offers then favourable rates before further reductions happen.
Additionally, the FD interest rates for senior citizens is the highest at present, for deposits under Rs 3 crore.
Here is a list of the topmost FD rates, from several small finance banks:
|Bank Name
|Highest Rate (%)
|Tenure Slab
|1-Year Rate
|3-Year Rate
|5-Year Rate
|Slice Small Finance Bank
|9
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.75
|8.25
|7.75
|Unity Small Finance Bank
|8.60
|1001 days
|7
|8
|8
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.40
|Above 30 months to 3 years
|7.90
|8.40
|8
|Utkarsh Smal Finance Bank
|8.25
|2 to 3 years
|6.25
|8.25
|7.75
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.20
|5 years (1825 days)
|7.50
|7.75
|8.20
Small Finance Banks are offering high interest rates on fixed deposits as it is their primary focus to provide basic loan facilities such as personal loans, gold loans, MSME loans, as well as vehicle loans, while commercial banks are large financial institutions which cater to the general population and offer a wide range of services, including all types of loan products.
