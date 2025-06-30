Republic World
Updated 30 June 2025 at 13:20 IST

Looking for 8% on FDs in 2025? These Banks Still Offer High Rates Despite Rate Cuts

Reported by: Sagarika Chakraborty
PPF or FD?
Fixed deposits | Image: Freepik

If you are looking for an 8% interest on fixed deposits (FDs) in 2025, and you are ready to invest, then there is still hope for you.

Despite a 100 basis point cut in the Reserve Bank of India's repo rate since February 2025, there are certain small finance banks which are still offering FD interest rates above 8% for general depositors on deposits which are below Rs 3 crore.

Though many banks have lowered their interest rates in line with the policy easing, investors who are looking for higher returns can still decide on a plan that offers then favourable rates before further reductions happen.

Senior Citizens FD Interest Rate

Additionally, the FD interest rates for senior citizens is the highest at present, for deposits under Rs 3 crore.

Interest Rates For General Citizens

Here is a list of the topmost FD rates, from several small finance banks:

Bank NameHighest Rate (%)Tenure Slab1-Year Rate3-Year Rate5-Year Rate
Slice Small Finance Bank918 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days6.758.257.75
Unity Small Finance Bank8.601001 days788
Suryoday Small Finance Bank 8.40Above 30 months to 3 years7.908.408
Utkarsh Smal Finance Bank8.252 to 3 years6.258.257.75
Jana Small Finance Bank8.205 years (1825 days)7.507.758.20

Why Are Small Finance Banks Offering These Rates?

Small Finance Banks are offering high interest rates on fixed deposits as it is their primary focus to provide basic loan facilities such as personal loans, gold loans, MSME loans, as well as vehicle loans, while commercial banks are large financial institutions which cater to the general population and offer a wide range of services, including all types of loan products.

Published 30 June 2025 at 13:18 IST