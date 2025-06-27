World's Most Valuable Brands 2025: Adani Group Becomes Fastest Growing Brand

Updated 27 June 2025 at 19:54 IST
Out of the world's most valuable brands Adani Group has emerged as the world's fastest growing brand and Apple has emerged as the most valuable in the world, according to a Brand Finance research report.
Apple: Apple is the most valuable brand in the world for 2025, demonstrating its command of the equilibrium between global reach and investing in a master brand.
Microsoft: With a brand valued at $461.1 billion, Microsoft is a close second to Apple.
Google: Google is the third in the chart with a brand valuation standing at $413 billion.
Amazon: With its brand valuation at $356.4 billion, the retail giant Amazon is at fourth place.
Walmart: A household name in the US, Walmart is in the fifth position with a brand valuation of $137.2 billion.
In India, the Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand this year, with its brand value up by 82%, according to the annual report on the most valuable and strongest Indian brands.
According to the report, the Adani-owned Group's growth is "aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders."
Additionally, Tata Group, with a brand value at $31.6 billion, has yet again secured its position as India's most valuable brand ranked by becoming the first Indian brand to cross the $30 billion threshold.
