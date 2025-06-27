World's Most Valuable Brands 2025: Adani Group Becomes Fastest Growing Brand

Out of the world's most valuable brands Adani Group has emerged as the world's fastest growing brand and Apple has emerged as the most valuable in the world, according to a Brand Finance research report.

Which Companies Are In The Top Five?

Apple: Apple is the most valuable brand in the world for 2025, demonstrating its command of the equilibrium between global reach and investing in a master brand.

Microsoft: With a brand valued at $461.1 billion, Microsoft is a close second to Apple.

Google: Google is the third in the chart with a brand valuation standing at $413 billion.

Amazon: With its brand valuation at $356.4 billion, the retail giant Amazon is at fourth place.

Walmart: A household name in the US, Walmart is in the fifth position with a brand valuation of $137.2 billion.

How Did Indian Brands Perform?

In India, the Adani Group emerged as the fastest-growing Indian brand this year, with its brand value up by 82%, according to the annual report on the most valuable and strongest Indian brands.

According to the report, the Adani-owned Group's growth is "aggressive and integrated infrastructure focus, surge in green energy ambitions, and increased brand equity across key stakeholders."