Looking For A Job? The Insurance Sector Is Booming in India – Here’s What You Should Know

Amid mixed hiring trends across India’s employment landscape, the insurance sector stood out in May 2025 for its resilience and continued job creation, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report.



A Resilient Sector Amid Caution

While hiring in metros like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore remained flat or slightly negative, and sectors like IT saw no significant uptick, insurance maintained its momentum. The report specifically notes that the insurance sector continues to remain resilient with sustained hiring demand. This positions insurance as one of the few outperforming industries in a cautious job market.



Geographic Insights: Growth Beyond Metros

The hiring surge in insurance also corresponds with growth in non-metro cities. For instance, Hyderabad and Kochi registered strong hiring growth of +7% and +8% respectively, primarily driven by senior-level positions (professionals with 16+ years of experience).

While the report doesn’t link these cities directly to insurance, the trend suggests a broader professionalization and decentralization of job opportunities—an environment where the insurance sector is actively recruiting.



Meanwhile, Pune saw a +4% rise in hiring, with startups leading the push with a significant +26% increase in recruitment. The expansion of insurance jobs could also be aligned with this startup-driven momentum in digital insurance and fintech collaborations.



In May 2025, India's job market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) experienced a robust 25% increase in hiring, contrasting with a 5% decline in overall IT sector hiring, according to the Naukri JobSpeak report cited by FE. This data reflects a significant shift in tech employment dynamics, where AI is increasingly becoming the focal point of growth.



The Naukri JobSpeak report underscored the enduring prominence of AI/ML roles in a relatively stable job environment. Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer at Naukri.com, noted, "Amidst a generally stable job landscape, what stood out in May was the sustained momentum in AI/ML recruitment across major cities, coupled with consistent demand for senior-level professionals—a trend that has remained robust throughout the past year."