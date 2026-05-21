'Looking Forward to Restarting US-India Partnership Dialogue,' Says US Envoy Sergio Gor

US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy to South and Central Asia, Sergio Gor, met with Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, highlighting the enthusiasm to restart the US-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue.



The leaders also spoke about advancing the bilateral economic and technology partnership between the two nations. The US Ambassador mentioned that the two democracies achieve more when they work together on shared economic goals.



"Had an excellent discussion with Honorable Finance Minister @nsitharaman on advancing the U.S.-India economic partnership. From trade and investment to technology, defense, and critical minerals, our two democracies achieve more when we work together. Looking forward to restarting the U.S.-India Economic and Financial Partnership dialogue soon!," Sergio Gor said on X.



Highlighting the meeting, the Ministry of Finance also emphasized on the discussions on deepening India-US Economic & Financial Partnership, India-US FinTech collaboration.

Advertisement



"Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs met Mr. @SergioGor, the US Ambassador to India @USAmbIndia, in New Delhi, today. They both had discussions on deepening India-US Economic & Financial Partnership, India-US Fin-Tech collaboration, investment opportunities and bilateral cooperation. The Union Finance Minister congratulated Mr. @SergioGor on the upcoming 250th US Independence Day," Ministry of Finance said on X.



Earlier, the US Ambassador to India also called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday, where both sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation across emerging technology and innovation-driven sectors, including biotechnology, quantum technologies, space, atomic energy and nuclear medicine.

Advertisement



The US Envoy said that with India's participation in Pax Silica, the cooperation on critical technology was increasing.